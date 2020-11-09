PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Scores

|Sunday
|Phoenix Country Club
|Phoenix Ariz.
|Purse: $2.5 million
|Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71
|Kevin Sutherland wins playoff on the ninth playoff hole
|Final Round
Paul Broadhurst 67-68-63_198
Kevin Sutherland 65-64-69_198
Woody Austin 67-69-65_201
Wes Short, Jr. 68-66-69_203
Bernhard Langer 70-70-64_204
Retief Goosen 70-69-65_204
Ernie Els 68-70-66_204
Fred Couples 67-71-66_204
Glen Day 69-69-66_204
Paul Goydos 64-75-66_205
Corey Pavin 69-67-69_205
Tom Lehman 68-67-70_205
Gene Sauers 70-69-67_206
Mark O’Meara 67-70-69_206
Jim Furyk 68-68-70_206
Doug Barron 68-73-66_207
Shane Bertsch 67-73-67_207
Jerry Kelly 71-71-65_207
Rod Pampling 69-71-67_207
José María Olazábal 71-68-68_207
Ken Duke 69-69-69_207
Brandt Jobe 64-73-70_207
Steve Flesch 67-73-68_208
Kenny Perry 71-68-69_208
Mark Brooks 65-72-71_208
Jerry Smith 69-71-69_209
Billy Mayfair 67-70-72_209
Robert Karlsson 70-71-69_210
Lee Janzen 70-72-68_210
David Toms 70-72-68_210
Bob Estes 72-68-70_210
Fred Funk 69-71-70_210
Stephen Ames 67-72-71_210
K.J. Choi 65-74-71_210
Jeff Maggert 70-69-71_210
Esteban Toledo 72-68-71_211
Kent Jones 69-70-72_211
Mike Weir 67-69-75_211
Kirk Triplett 68-72-72_212
Ken Tanigawa 71-71-70_212
Dicky Pride 66-72-74_212
Duffy Waldorf 70-68-74_212
Colin Montgomerie 68-73-72_213
David Frost 71-71-71_213
Steve Jones 70-70-73_213
Marco Dawson 71-72-70_213
John Huston 69-72-73_214
Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-70-73_214
Tim Petrovic 72-71-71_214
Billy Andrade 71-71-73_215
Vijay Singh 71-71-73_215
Rocco Mediate 70-73-72_215
David McKenzie 71-72-72_215
Joe Durant 73-72-70_215
Scott McCarron 71-70-75_216
Scott Parel 72-68-76_216
Tim Herron 70-74-72_216
Olin Browne 68-76-72_216
Dudley Hart 72-73-71_216
Tom Pernice Jr. 72-69-76_217
Chris DiMarco 67-75-75_217
Scott Verplank 71-73-73_217
Larry Mize 73-72-72_217
Steve Pate 71-75-71_217
Michael Allen 69-75-74_218
Cameron Beckman 70-74-75_219
Brett Quigley 72-72-75_219
Rich Beem 67-78-74_219
Robin Byrd 76-72-71_219
Tom Gillis 70-74-76_220
Joey Sindelar 74-73-73_220
Stephen Leaney 73-74-74_221
Jesper Parnevik 69-79-74_222
Hale Irwin 72-75-76_223
Scott Dunlap 75-74-75_224
Sandy Lyle 72-82-73_227
Scott Simpson 73-75-81_229
Tom Kite 74-83-75_232
