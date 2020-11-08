CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Scores

The Associated Press

November 8, 2020, 8:52 PM

Sunday
Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix Ariz.
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71
Final Round

Paul Broadhurst 67-68-63_198

Kevin Sutherland 65-64-69_198

Woody Austin 67-69-65_201

Wes Short, Jr. 68-66-69_203

Bernhard Langer 70-70-64_204

Retief Goosen 70-69-65_204

Ernie Els 68-70-66_204

Fred Couples 67-71-66_204

Glen Day 69-69-66_204

Paul Goydos 64-75-66_205

Corey Pavin 69-67-69_205

Tom Lehman 68-67-70_205

Gene Sauers 70-69-67_206

Mark O’Meara 67-70-69_206

Jim Furyk 68-68-70_206

Doug Barron 68-73-66_207

Shane Bertsch 67-73-67_207

Jerry Kelly 71-71-65_207

Rod Pampling 69-71-67_207

José María Olazábal 71-68-68_207

Ken Duke 69-69-69_207

Brandt Jobe 64-73-70_207

Steve Flesch 67-73-68_208

Kenny Perry 71-68-69_208

Mark Brooks 65-72-71_208

Jerry Smith 69-71-69_209

Billy Mayfair 67-70-72_209

Robert Karlsson 70-71-69_210

Lee Janzen 70-72-68_210

David Toms 70-72-68_210

Bob Estes 72-68-70_210

Fred Funk 69-71-70_210

Stephen Ames 67-72-71_210

K.J. Choi 65-74-71_210

Jeff Maggert 70-69-71_210

Esteban Toledo 72-68-71_211

Kent Jones 69-70-72_211

Mike Weir 67-69-75_211

Kirk Triplett 68-72-72_212

Ken Tanigawa 71-71-70_212

Dicky Pride 66-72-74_212

Duffy Waldorf 70-68-74_212

Colin Montgomerie 68-73-72_213

David Frost 71-71-71_213

Steve Jones 70-70-73_213

Marco Dawson 71-72-70_213

John Huston 69-72-73_214

Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-70-73_214

Tim Petrovic 72-71-71_214

Billy Andrade 71-71-73_215

Vijay Singh 71-71-73_215

Rocco Mediate 70-73-72_215

David McKenzie 71-72-72_215

Joe Durant 73-72-70_215

Scott McCarron 71-70-75_216

Scott Parel 72-68-76_216

Tim Herron 70-74-72_216

Olin Browne 68-76-72_216

Dudley Hart 72-73-71_216

Tom Pernice Jr. 72-69-76_217

Chris DiMarco 67-75-75_217

Scott Verplank 71-73-73_217

Larry Mize 73-72-72_217

Steve Pate 71-75-71_217

Michael Allen 69-75-74_218

Cameron Beckman 70-74-75_219

Brett Quigley 72-72-75_219

Rich Beem 67-78-74_219

Robin Byrd 76-72-71_219

Tom Gillis 70-74-76_220

Joey Sindelar 74-73-73_220

Stephen Leaney 73-74-74_221

Jesper Parnevik 69-79-74_222

Hale Irwin 72-75-76_223

Scott Dunlap 75-74-75_224

Sandy Lyle 72-82-73_227

Scott Simpson 73-75-81_229

Tom Kite 74-83-75_232

