NL Manager of the Year Voting Ballots

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 6:54 PM

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd
Mark Bowman, MLB.com ATL Snitker Mattingly Ross
Charles Odum, The Associated Press ATL Mattingly Snitker Tingler
Barry M. Bloom, Sportico AZ Mattingly Tingler Ross
Jesse Sanchez, MLB.com AZ Mattingly Roberts Shildt
Sahadev Sharma, The Athletic CHI Mattingly Tingler Ross
Jordan Bastian, MLB.com CHI Mattingly Ross Snitker
Matt Snyder, CBS Sports CIN Tingler Mattingly Ross
Mark Schmetzer, Reds Report CIN Mattingly Ross Bell
Pat Graham, The Associated Press COL Tingler Mattingly Roberts
Nick Groke, The Athletic COL Roberts Mattingly Snitker
Brian Golden, Antelope Valley Press LA Tingler Mattingly Ross
Joe Reedy, The Associated Press LA Mattingly Tingler Ross
Marcos E. Hernández, AFP MIA Ross Mattingly Counsell
Peter Kerasotis, At Large MIA Mattingly Tingler Ross
Drew Olson, iHeart Media Milwaukee MIL Mattingly Tingler Ross
x-Joel Sherman, New York Post MIL Mattingly Snitker Roberts
Nathalie Alonso, MLB.com NY Mattingly Tingler Ross
Tom Verducci, Sports Illustrated NY Mattingly Tingler Snitker
Matt Breen, The Philadelphia Inquirer PHI Mattingly Tingler Snitker
Mike McGarry, Press of Atlantic City PHI Mattingly Tingler Ross
Kevin Gorman, Tribune Review PIT Mattingly Shildt Tingler
Ron Cook, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette PIT Mattingly Shildt Ross
Bernie Wilson, Associated Press SD Tingler Mattingly Ross
Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Mattingly Tingler Ross
Ann Killion, San Francisco Chronicle SF Tingler Mattingly Kapler
Henry Schulman, San Francisco Chronicle SF Mattingly Tingler Kapler
Ben Frederickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Mattingly Shildt Ross
Mark Saxon, The Athletic STL Mattingly Tingler Kapler
Jessica Camerato, MLB.com WAS Tingler Roberts Snitker
Byron Kerr, Masnsports.com WAS Counsell Tingler Bell

x-Not enough eligible voters in chapter, voter from another chapter represented that city.

