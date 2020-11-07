NASCAR-Xfinity Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 Results

The Associated Press

Saturday At Phoenix Raceway Avondale. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 206 laps,…

Listen now to WTOP News

Saturday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 206 laps, 40 points.

2. (6) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 206, 48.

3. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 206, 42.

4. (10) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 206, 43.

5. (1) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 206, 32.

6. (5) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 206, 37.

7. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 206, 36.

8. (4) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 206, 29.

9. (2) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 206, 28.

10. (13) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 206, 29.

11. (9) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 206, 28.

12. (14) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 205, 25.

13. (16) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 205, 24.

14. (27) BJ McLeod, Toyota, 205, 23.

15. (33) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 205, 0.

16. (29) David Starr, Chevrolet, 205, 21.

17. (31) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 205, 20.

18. (15) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 204, 20.

19. (12) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 204, 0.

20. (25) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 204, 17.

21. (21) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 203, 16.

22. (30) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 203, 15.

23. (19) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 203, 0.

24. (24) Mason Diaz, Toyota, 202, 13.

25. (18) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 201, 12.

26. (34) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 200, 0.

27. (23) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 199, 10.

28. (37) Stan Mullis, Toyota, 198, 9.

29. (20) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 198, 8.

30. (36) Jesse Iwuji, Toyota, 197, 0.

31. (11) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 196, 6.

32. (22) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 185, 5.

33. (28) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 124, 4.

34. (17) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, engine, 73, 3.

35. (32) Matt Mills, Toyota, accident, 36, 2.

36. (26) Donald Theetge, Chevrolet, accident, 27, 1.

37. (35) Cj McLaughlin, Chevrolet, accident, 27, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 92.346 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 13 minutes, 51 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .162 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 47 laps.

Lead Changes: 16 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Allgaier 0-6; C.Briscoe 7-33; J.Allgaier 34; C.Briscoe 35-48; J.Allgaier 49; T.Martins 50-52; J.Allgaier 53-82; A.Cindric 83-93; J.Allgaier 94; B.Jones 95-97; J.Allgaier 98-129; A.Cindric 130-162; R.Chastain 163-172; A.Cindric 173-199; J.Allgaier 200-204; N.Gragson 205; A.Cindric 206

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 7 times for 76 laps; A.Cindric, 4 times for 72 laps; C.Briscoe, 2 times for 41 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 10 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 3 laps; T.Martins, 1 time for 3 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Briscoe, 9; A.Cindric, 5; H.Burton, 4; J.Haley, 3; J.Allgaier, 3; B.Jones, 3; N.Gragson, 2; A.Allmendinger, 2.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Briscoe, 4000; 2. A.Cindric, 4000; 3. J.Haley, 4000; 4. J.Allgaier, 4000; 5. N.Gragson, 2258; 6. R.Chastain, 2234; 7. B.Jones, 2231; 8. H.Burton, 2211; 9. R.Sieg, 2181; 10. M.Annett, 2159; 11. B.Brown, 2145; 12. R.Herbst, 2124; 13. J.Clements, 637; 14. A.Labbe, 593; 15. J.Williams, 585; 16. D.Hemric, 543.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.