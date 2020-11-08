NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Season Finale 500 Results

The Associated Press

Sunday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 312 laps, 40 points.

2. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 312, 35.

3. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 312, 34.

4. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 312, 33.

5. (26) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 312, 37.

6. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 312, 43.

7. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 312, 30.

8. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 312, 32.

9. (25) William Byron, Chevrolet, 312, 29.

10. (13) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 312, 27.

11. (8) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 312, 34.

12. (7) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 312, 31.

13. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 311, 24.

14. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 311, 26.

15. (23) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 311, 22.

16. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 311, 25.

17. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 311, 20.

18. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 311, 19.

19. (21) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 311, 18.

20. (31) Chris Buescher, Ford, 311, 17.

21. (22) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 311, 16.

22. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 311, 15.

23. (29) Michael McDowell, Ford, 311, 14.

24. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 311, 13.

25. (16) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 311, 12.

26. (27) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 311, 11.

27. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 310, 10.

28. (15) Cole Custer, Ford, 310, 9.

29. (35) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 309, 8.

30. (32) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 306, 0.

31. (30) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 306, 6.

32. (37) Joey Gase, Ford, 302, 0.

33. (36) James Davison, Ford, 302, 4.

34. (24) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 299, 3.

35. (38) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 296, 0.

36. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 288, 0.

37. (39) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, garage, 261, 0.

38. (28) Corey Lajoie, Ford, suspension, 215, 1.

39. (34) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, handling, 149, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

