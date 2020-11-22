THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Molino, Minnesota United beat Rapids for first playoff win

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 9:52 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Molino scored two goals, Robin Lod added another and Minnesota United beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Sunday night for the first playoff victory in franchise history.

Fourth-seeded Minnesota, unbeaten in its last nine games, will play top-seeded Sporting Kansas City in the conference semifinals. Sporting beat San Jose in a shootout earlier Sunday.

Molino rolled a left-footer from the top of the area inside to post to open the scoring in the 22nd minute.

Dayne St. Clair, a 23-year old in his first playoff appearance, had six saves for Minnesota.

Lod ran onto a long through ball from Emanuel Reynoso at the top of the area, cut back to evade a defender and flicked in a left-footed side-netter to make it 2-0 in the 54th minute. Jan Gregus tapped a cross to a charging Molino who chipped it over sliding goalkeeper William Yarbrough to cap the scoring in the 79th.

Molino also scored twice in Minnesota’s 3-0 win over Dallas in the regular-season finale.

Colorado had won three in a row heading into the playoffs.

