Minnen upsets 3rd-seeded Yastremska in opening round in Linz

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Greet Minnen upset the third-seeded Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 6-3 on the opening day of the season-ending Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Monday.

It was the second WTA-level win in 2020 for the 110th-ranked Belgian, who broke Yastremska’s serve three times in the first set and wrapped up the win with two more breaks from 3-3 in the second.

The defeat marked the third consecutive first-round exit for Yastremska, who split from coach Sascha Bajin after the U.S. Open in September.

In other first-round play, fourth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova took the last four games against Katerina Siniakova to close out a 6-3, 6-4 win; Aliaksandra Sasnovich defeated Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-1; and Varvara Gracheva beat Katarina Zavatska 6-4, 7-5.

The 13th-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Ostrava Open last month, is the top-seeded player at the 30th edition of the Austrian indoor event.

