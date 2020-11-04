ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Sports » Michel scores in 84th…

Michel scores in 84th minute, Orlando City beats Crew 2-1

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 10:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Benji Michel scored in the 84th minute to help Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Orlando City (11-3-8) broke a tie for third place with Columbus in the Eastern Conference standings with one game left. The Lions have lost just once in their last 16 games. The Crew (11-6-5) were eliminated from the Supporters’ Shield race for the regular-season title.

With Orlando City down a man after Nani received a red card in the 52nd minute, Michel headed the ball to himself and tapped it between goalkeeper Eloy Room’s legs for his fifth goal of the season. Chris Mueller scored his 10th goal in the 27th minute. Mauricio Pereyra assisted on both goals.

Harrison Afful scored his first goal of the season for Columbus, connecting from the 18-yard box in the 56th minute.

Orlando nearly scored 30th minute, but Room made an incredible double save. He kicked away Kyle Smith’s shot, then deflected Smith’s try on the rebound.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

So goes 2020: Post-Election Day Hatch Act guidance for feds is anything but simple

After years of practice, VA says its innovation ecosystem was ready-made for the pandemic

DoD's Space Development Agency shows how fast the FAR can be

USPS sweeps 220 mail processing sites for any undelivered ballots following federal court order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up