Messi scores in 150th European game, Barça beats Dynamo 2-1

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 4:59 PM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his 150th European competition appearance as Barcelona beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Messi converted a penalty in the fifth minute at an empty Camp Nou after he had earned a foul when he was crunched between two Dynamo defenders while dribbling into the box.

It was goal No. 121 for the Argentina forward in his 150 Champions League and European Super Cup appearances.

Gerard Pique added a second goal for the Spanish hosts with a header in the 65th. Dynamo forward Viktor Tsygankov pulled one back with 15 minutes to go.

Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona remained leader of Group G with nine points from three wins. Dynamo has one point.

Dynamo played with a squad depleted by the coronavirus. The Ukrainian side said nine players —including its two main goalkeepers — tested positive ahead of the team’s trip to Spain.

The visitors held up thanks to the fine goalkeeping of 18-year-old Ruslan Neshcheret. He was making just his second match for Dynamo’s first team.

