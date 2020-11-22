THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » Sports » MATCHDAY: Southampton looks to…

MATCHDAY: Southampton looks to keep up hot streak in EPL

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 7:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Southampton heads to Wolverhampton seeking a sixth win in seven matches to stay in touch with the early-season pacemakers in the Premier League. The south-coast club lost its first two matches of the campaign but hasn’t been defeated since. Wolves are midtable after a mixed start to the season. In the other game, Burnley, which is in the relegation zone after its first seven matches, goes for its first win of the season when it hosts Crystal Palace.

SPAIN

Athletic Bilbao hosts Real Betis with both teams looking to rebound from their losses before the international break. Betis lost 5-2 at Barcelona for its third loss in four matches. Athletic lost 2-1 at Valladolid for its second defeat in three matches. Betis is in the middle of the standings while Athletic Bilbao is trying to move further away from the relegation zone.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Rettig says pandemic gave IRS ‘momentum’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

Air Force nearly ready to begin rolling out its 'internet of military things'

VA employees owed reinstatement, back pay over accountability act implementation, FLRA agrees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up