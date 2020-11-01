MATCHDAY: Leeds hosts Leicester; Inzaghi vs Jurić in Italy

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday: ENGLAND Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne have joined Leicester’s growing…

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne have joined Leicester’s growing injury list ahead of the trip to Leeds in the Premier League. Center back Evans missed Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League win at AEK Athens with a back problem and fullback Castagne is out with a hamstring injury. Liam Cooper will return to the Leeds squad after a groin injury but midfielder Kalvin Phillips remains sidelined after tearing shoulder ligaments. Leicester can win a fifth game from its opening seven matches in the top division for the first time. Fulham and West Bromwich Albion are still without a win after six games as they meet at Craven Cottage. While the London club has a single point, West Brom has three draws so far this season.

SPAIN

Last-place Valladolid will try to win its first match of the season when it visits Unai Emery’s Villarreal, which hasn’t lost since a visit to Barcelona in September. Valladolid, owned by former Brazil great Ronaldo, has lost three of its last four matches. Two rounds ago, Valladolid drew with Huesca, the only other Spanish league team without a win so far. Villarreal would move to third place with a win.

GERMANY

Hoffenheim’s season looked bright when it beat Bayern Munich 4-1 at the end of September but it hasn’t won any of its three Bundesliga games since then. Monday’s visit by Union Berlin is a great opportunity for Hoffenheim to end that unwanted run and climb back into the top half of the table. Union is unbeaten in its last four league games, although three of those were draws.

ITALY

Filippo Inzaghi and Ivan Jurić go head-to-head in a matchup of two coaches who exceeded expectations last season. Inzaghi’s Benevento team topped Serie B by a large margin and has won two of its opening five matches in Serie A so far. Jurić reportedly turned down other offers and stayed at Hellas Verona after guiding his team to a top-half finish last season. Jurić again has his squad organized this campaign as evidenced by a 1-1 draw with nine-time defending champion Juventus last weekend.

