Masters Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 5:43 PM

Thursday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
First Round
Par out 454 343 454-36
Paul Casey 434 342 454-33
Webb Simpson 334 343 454-33
Xander Schauffele 343 353 554-35

___

Par in 443 545 344-36-72
Paul Casey 343 444 244-32-65
Webb Simpson 443 444 344-34-67
Xander Schauffele 433 435 343-32-67

___

Only half the field finished the opening round because of a weather day.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

