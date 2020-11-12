Masters Leaders Cards

|Thursday
|At Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Ga.
|Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
|First Round
|Par out
|454
|343
|454-36
|Paul Casey
|434
|342
|454-33
|Webb Simpson
|334
|343
|454-33
|Xander Schauffele
|343
|353
|554-35
___
|Par in
|443
|545
|344-36-72
|Paul Casey
|343
|444
|244-32-65
|Webb Simpson
|443
|444
|344-34-67
|Xander Schauffele
|433
|435
|343-32-67
___
Only half the field finished the opening round because of a weather day.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.