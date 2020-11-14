CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. pandemic restrictions | Is Wreaths Across America happening at Arlington? | Latest coronavirus test results
Masters Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

November 14, 2020, 5:38 PM

Saturday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
Third Round
Par out 454 343 454-36
Dustin Johnson 433 243 354-31
Sungjae Im 443 343 454-34
Abraham Ancer 453 343 354-34
Cameron Smith 454 343 454-36

___

Par in 443 545 344-36-72—216
Dustin Johnson 443 444 344-34-65—200
Sungjae Im 433 544 353-34-68—204
Abraham Ancer 443 644 244-35-69—204
Cameron Smith 443 434 344-33-69—204

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

