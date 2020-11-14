Masters Leaders Cards

|Saturday
|At Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Ga.
|Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Par out
|454
|343
|454-36
|Dustin Johnson
|433
|243
|354-31
|Sungjae Im
|443
|343
|454-34
|Abraham Ancer
|453
|343
|354-34
|Cameron Smith
|454
|343
|454-36
___
|Par in
|443
|545
|344-36-72—216
|Dustin Johnson
|443
|444
|344-34-65—200
|Sungjae Im
|433
|544
|353-34-68—204
|Abraham Ancer
|443
|644
|244-35-69—204
|Cameron Smith
|443
|434
|344-33-69—204
