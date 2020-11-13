Masters Leaders Cards

|Friday
|At Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Ga.
|Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Par out
|454
|343
|454-36
|Abraham Ancer
|444
|342
|444-33
|Cameron Smith
|444
|243
|555-36
|Justin Thomas
|644
|343
|443-35
|Dustin Johnson
|454
|343
|453-35
___
|Par in
|443
|545
|344-36-72—144
|Abraham Ancer
|542
|535
|244-34-67—135
|Cameron Smith
|543
|453
|233-32-66—135
|Justin Thomas
|543
|544
|233-34-69—135
|Dustin Johnson
|432
|456
|344-35-70—135
___
Only half the field finished the second round because of a weather day.
