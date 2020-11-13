CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. pandemic restrictions | Is Wreaths Across America happening at Arlington? | Latest coronavirus test results
Masters Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 7:02 PM

Friday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
Second Round
Par out 454 343 454-36
Abraham Ancer 444 342 444-33
Cameron Smith 444 243 555-36
Justin Thomas 644 343 443-35
Dustin Johnson 454 343 453-35

___

Par in 443 545 344-36-72—144
Abraham Ancer 542 535 244-34-67—135
Cameron Smith 543 453 233-32-66—135
Justin Thomas 543 544 233-34-69—135
Dustin Johnson 432 456 344-35-70—135

___

Only half the field finished the second round because of a weather day.

