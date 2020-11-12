CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. to delay classroom return this week | DC restaurant fined for maskless patrons | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » MASTERS '20: A brief…

MASTERS ’20: A brief look at opening day at Augusta National

The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 7:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the Masters on Thursday:

LEADING: Paul Casey opened with a 7-under 65, matching his lowest score at the Masters.

TRAILING: Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele at 67.

INCOMPLETE: Of the 44 players who didn’t finish, Justin Thomas was 5 under through 10 holes.

TIGER TALES: Tiger Woods had a 68. It matched his lowest start ever at the Masters, and it was his first bogey-free round in a major since the opening round at Hazeltine in the 2009 PGA Championship.

SHOT OF THE DAY: From the trees right of the ninth fairway, former Masters champion Patrick Reed hit a low approach that cleared the bunker and rolled out just below hole for a tap-in birde.

CHEER OF THE DAY: Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player received the loudest applause from about 300 people who gathered around the first tee for the honorary start.

KEY STATISTIC: Larry Mize, the 62-year-old former champion, averaged 247.4 yards on his two measured drives. Bryson DeChambeau’s driving distance was 334.6 yards. They each shot 70.

NOTEWORTHY: Casey’s opening 65 was 16 shots better than his first round at the Masters last year.

QUOTEWORTHY: “A lot of firsts today. That’s kind of the way this entire year has been. The fact that we’re able to compete for a Masters this year, considering all that’s been going on, it’s a great opportunity for all of us.” — Tiger Woods.

TELEVISION: Friday, 7:30 a.m. until the completion of the first round (ESPN); 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (ESPN).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Military health culture may be to blame for poor retention rates among women

Judge: DHS head didn't have authority to suspend DACA

Military retirees, survivors will see 1.3% increase in COLA for 2021

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up