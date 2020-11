Scoring records of the four major championships with player, year and score in relation to par: Masters Dustin Johnson, 2020,…

Masters

Dustin Johnson, 2020, 20 under (268)

Tiger Woods, 1997 and Jordan Spieth, 2015, 18 under (270).

U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy, 2011, 16 under (268).

British Open

Tiger Woods, 2000, 19 under (269).

PGA Championship

Jason Day, 2015, 20 under (268).

