CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. hints at stronger limits | What's happening at the Kennedy Center? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Majors-Scoring Records

Majors-Scoring Records

The Associated Press

November 15, 2020, 6:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Scoring records of the four major championships:

MASTERS

Score

268 — Dustin Johnson (2020)

270 — Jordan Spieth (2015)

270 — Tiger Woods (1997)

Relation to par

20 under — Johnson

___

U.S. OPEN

Score

268 — Rory McIlroy (2011, Congressional CC)

271 — Martin Kaymer (2014, Pinehurst No. 2)

Relation to par

16 under — Brooks Koepka (2017, Erin Hills)

16 under — McIlroy

___

BRITISH OPEN

Score

264 — Henrik Stenson (2016, Royal Troon)

267 — Phil Mickelson (2016, Royal Troon)

267 — Greg Norman (1993, Royal St. George’s)

Relation to par

20 under — Stenson

___

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Score

264 — Brooks Koepka (2018, Bellerive CC)

265 — David Toms (2001, Atlanta Athletic Club)

Relation to par

20 under — Jason Day (2015, Whistling Straits)

Scoring records of the four major championships: with player, year and score in relation to par:

Masters

Dustin Johnson, 2020, 20 under (270)

Tiger Woods, 1997 and Jordan Spieth, 2015, 18 under (270).

U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy, 2011, 16 under (268).

British Open

Tiger Woods, 2000, 19 under (269).

PGA Championship

Jason Day, 2015, 20 under (268).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

TSP prepping new services for participants in 2022 with completion of a major procurement

Air Force Research Lab's new shop will focus on small things packing big punches in space

Senate Democrats introduce new bill to block Schedule F executive order

VA shares recipes for success with new customer experience 'cookbook' for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up