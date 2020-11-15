Majors-Scoring Records

The Associated Press

Scoring records of the four major championships:

Scoring records of the four major championships:

MASTERS

Score

268 — Dustin Johnson (2020)

270 — Jordan Spieth (2015)

270 — Tiger Woods (1997)

Relation to par

20 under — Johnson

___

U.S. OPEN

Score

268 — Rory McIlroy (2011, Congressional CC)

271 — Martin Kaymer (2014, Pinehurst No. 2)

Relation to par

16 under — Brooks Koepka (2017, Erin Hills)

16 under — McIlroy

___

BRITISH OPEN

Score

264 — Henrik Stenson (2016, Royal Troon)

267 — Phil Mickelson (2016, Royal Troon)

267 — Greg Norman (1993, Royal St. George’s)

Relation to par

20 under — Stenson

___

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Score

264 — Brooks Koepka (2018, Bellerive CC)

265 — David Toms (2001, Atlanta Athletic Club)

Relation to par

20 under — Jason Day (2015, Whistling Straits)

