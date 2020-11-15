Majors-Scoring Records

Scoring records of the four major championships:
|MASTERS
Score
268 — Dustin Johnson (2020)
270 — Jordan Spieth (2015)
270 — Tiger Woods (1997)
Relation to par
20 under — Johnson
___
|U.S. OPEN
Score
268 — Rory McIlroy (2011, Congressional CC)
271 — Martin Kaymer (2014, Pinehurst No. 2)
Relation to par
16 under — Brooks Koepka (2017, Erin Hills)
16 under — McIlroy
___
|BRITISH OPEN
Score
264 — Henrik Stenson (2016, Royal Troon)
267 — Phil Mickelson (2016, Royal Troon)
267 — Greg Norman (1993, Royal St. George’s)
Relation to par
20 under — Stenson
___
|PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Score
264 — Brooks Koepka (2018, Bellerive CC)
265 — David Toms (2001, Atlanta Athletic Club)
Relation to par
20 under — Jason Day (2015, Whistling Straits)
Scoring records of the four major championships: with player, year and score in relation to par:
|Masters
Dustin Johnson, 2020, 20 under (270)
Tiger Woods, 1997 and Jordan Spieth, 2015, 18 under (270).
|U.S. Open
Rory McIlroy, 2011, 16 under (268).
|British Open
Tiger Woods, 2000, 19 under (269).
|PGA Championship
Jason Day, 2015, 20 under (268).
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.