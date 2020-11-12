CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns of tough winter ahead | Montgomery Co. eyes stronger safety measures | Region's latest test results
Maguire marks captaincy with goal, England beats Ireland 3-0

The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 5:17 PM

LONDON (AP) — Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored as England dominated Ireland in a 3-0 victory on Thursday.

The friendly at an empty Wembley Stadium allowed 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to make his England debut as a second-half substitute.

With Harry Kane rested as an unused substitute, Maguire captained England for the first time — two months after being dropped from the squad over a legal case in Greece.

The Manchester United defender headed in his second England goal — following one at the 2018 World Cup — when he met Harry Winks’ cross in the 18th minute.

Sancho doubled the led in the 31st. Jack Grealish played out to Sancho, who cut in from the left before firing a low shot through Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick’s legs to beat goalkeeper Darren Randolph down low to his left.

It was Ireland defender Cyrus Christie’s foul on Bukayo Saka that created the penalty that Calvert-Lewin converted from in the 56th.

