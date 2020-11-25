HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Lens misses out on top-6 place after drawing 1-1 with Nantes

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 5:50 PM

PARIS (AP) — Lens missed the chance to move into the top six places in the French league when it was held to a 1-1 home draw by Nantes on Wednesday.

Former Chelsea starlet Gael Kakuta turned in Simon Banza’s cross from 10 meters out to put northern side Lens ahead in the 27th minute.

Nantes improved after the break and equalized in the 81st when midfielder Abdoulaye Toure beat goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca from the penalty spot.

Lens was playing one of its two games in hand from the opening 11 rounds, while Nantes caught up by completing its 11th game.

The draw leaves Lens in eighth place while Nantes is in 14th.

