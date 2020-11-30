CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Late VAR agony for…

Late VAR agony for Watkins as West Ham beats Aston Villa 2-1

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 5:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins missed a penalty then had a stoppage-time equalizer ruled out by VAR for the narrowest of offside calls as West Ham held on for a 2-1 win to move into fifth place in the English Premier League on Monday.

Watkins thought he made amends for his 74th-minute failure from the spot — his effort struck the crossbar and bounced over — when he side-footed home a finish from a left-wing cross at the start of five minutes of additional time.

The video assistant referee spent around three minutes deliberating whether Watkins’ outstretched arm made him offside and finally reached the decision, much to the striker’s disgust.

Watkins might only have had his arm out because he was trying to shrug off West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna, who had his arms around the striker inside the penalty area.

“We’ve had a goal disallowed for a part of the body that can’t score a goal anyway,” Villa manager Dean Smith said.

“The only reason his arm is out there is because he’s getting fouled. I don’t understand that … if his arm is out there ‘cos he’s getting fouled, that’s a penalty.”

West Ham manager David Moyes complained the decision took too long to be reached and felt it was offside all along.

“I had one quick glance and it looked offside to me,” Moyes said. “Those small things went for us tonight.”

West Ham’s goals came right at the start of each half, with Ogbonna heading home a corner inside the first two minutes and Jarrod Bowen flicking in a header within a minute into the second half.

Jack Grealish scored a deflected shot between those goals for Villa, which could have moved into the top four with a win.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up