Krisztian Nemeth breaks tie in 84th, Crew beat Union 2-1

The Associated Press

November 1, 2020, 6:00 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Krisztian Nemeth scored in the 84th minute to give the Columbus Crew a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

Philadelphia (13-4-5) missed a chance to wrap up its first Supporters’ Shield crown as the league’s regular-season champion.

Nemeth scored for the first time since joining the Crew (11-5-5) last month in his return to MLS.

Artur opened the scoring for Columbus in the 37th, and Jamiro Monteiro tied it on a penalty kick in the 57th.

