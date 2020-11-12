Key hole at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the rain-delayed first round of the Masters:
HOLE: 13.
YARDAGE: 510.
PAR: 5.
STROKE AVERAGE: 4.53.
RANK: 16.
KEY FACT: Defending champion and five-time winner Tiger Woods made his first birdie of the round. U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau hit his approach into the azaleas bushes and found it after plunking a provisional in a tributary of Raes Creek. He still made double bogey.
