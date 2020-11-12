CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. to delay classroom return this week | DC restaurant fined for maskless patrons | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Key hole at the Masters

Key hole at the Masters

The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 6:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the rain-delayed first round of the Masters:

HOLE: 13.

YARDAGE: 510.

PAR: 5.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.53.

RANK: 16.

KEY FACT: Defending champion and five-time winner Tiger Woods made his first birdie of the round. U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau hit his approach into the azaleas bushes and found it after plunking a provisional in a tributary of Raes Creek. He still made double bogey.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

State Dept. needed agile under pandemic. Now there’s no turning back

Military health culture may be to blame for poor retention rates among women

Military retirees, survivors will see 1.3% increase in COLA for 2021

GAO crafting high risk health policy report for incoming administration, Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up