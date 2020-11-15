Key hole at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the final round of the Masters: HOLE: 6.…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the final round of the Masters:

HOLE: 6.

YARDAGE: 185.

PAR: 3.

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.18.

RANK: 5.

KEY FACT: His four-shot lead down to one shot, Dustin Johnson hit to 6 feet for birdie. Sungjae Im was just over the back, chipped to 3 feet and missed the par putt. Johnson’s lead was back to three shots, and he led by at least two shots the rest of the way.

