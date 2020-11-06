CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US OKs emergency use of antibody drug | Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Italy coach Roberto Mancini…

Italy coach Roberto Mancini tests positive for virus

The Associated Press

November 6, 2020, 1:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, days before the international break.

Mancini and the rest of his staff underwent routine testing before the Italy squad meet on Sunday.

The 55-year-old Mancini shows no symptoms according to the Italian Football Federation, and he is self-isolating at his home in Rome.

The federation said Mancini will join the squad as soon as he’s allowed by UEFA and FIGC protocols.

Italy plays a friendly against Estonia on Wednesday, and hosts Poland in the Nations League four days later.

Italy is second in Group 1 in League A, a point below Poland and a point above the Netherlands.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

Special Report: Benefits of Technology Modernization Fund validated

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

VA touts successful first EHR go-live: 'A lot of things worked'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up