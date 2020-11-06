CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US OKs emergency use of antibody drug | Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Houssem Aouar replaces injured…

Houssem Aouar replaces injured Nabil Fekir in France squad

The Associated Press

November 6, 2020, 9:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Houssem Aouar has replaced the injured Nabil Fekir in France’s squad for three upcoming matches, the country’s soccer federation said Friday.

Fekir has a left hamstring injury and will miss Wednesday’s friendly against Finland, along with Nations League games at Portugal on Nov. 14 and at home against Sweden on Nov. 17.

Defending champion Portugal leads World Cup champion France in Group 3 in League A on goal difference. They both have 10 points, while Sweden is last in the four-team group with no points.

Aouar plays for French club Lyon and is set for his second international appearance. He made his debut in a 7-1 win over Ukraine last month.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

Special Report: Benefits of Technology Modernization Fund validated

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

VA touts successful first EHR go-live: 'A lot of things worked'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up