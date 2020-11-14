CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. pandemic restrictions | Is Wreaths Across America happening at Arlington? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Heath begins comeback, Man…

Heath begins comeback, Man United holds Man City 2-2 in WSL

The Associated Press

November 14, 2020, 12:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — American World Cup winner Tobin Heath’s stunning strike began Manchester United’s comeback to draw with Manchester City 2-2 in a Women’s Super League derby on Saturday.

City led in the ninth minute after United failed to clear a corner and Chloe Kelly flicked the ball into the top corner.

A powerful shot from Laura Coombs doubled the FA Cup winners’ advantage going into the break.

United hit back early in the second half through Heath taking advantage of a lapse in City’s defense to beat goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck from distance in the 54th.

Fellow Americana Christen Press did try to create an equalizer before Kirsty Hanson did produce one in the 74th in a scramble near the goalline from a corner.

The draw kept United unbeaten at the top of the league. City, which played American duo Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis, was five points behind United.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

TSP prepping new services for participants in 2022 with completion of a major procurement

LabCFTC proving financial regulatory sector and innovation is not an oxymoron

Agencies want to better leverage public-private partnerships for IoT

VA shares recipes for success with new customer experience 'cookbook' for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up