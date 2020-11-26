HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » Sports » Gregory leads Appalachian St.…

Gregory leads Appalachian St. over SC State 81-61

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 12:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) —

Donovan Gregory registered 14 points as Appalachian State easily defeated South Carolina State 81-61 on Wednesday.

Adrian Delph had 13 points for Appalachian State (1-0). RJ Duhart added 12 points. Kendall Lewis had 11 points.

Floyd Rideau Jr. had 12 points for the Bulldogs (0-1). Latavian Lawrence added 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up