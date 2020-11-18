CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
Golden Gate Fields suspends live racing through November

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 8:48 PM

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Golden Gate Fields has suspended live horse racing through the end of November because of the surging coronavirus.

The San Francisco Bay area track last Friday announced a week-long temporary closure to address a COVID-19 outbreak. Track officials say Golden Gate’s facilities have undergone thorough cleaning and all employees and backstretch workers have had COVID-19 testing. The test results were shared with the Berkeley public health department.

Anyone testing positive is required to isolate and isn’t allowed to return to Golden Gate Fields until being cleared by public health officials.

Track officials say the 1,300 horses stabled at the track will continue to receive daily care and exercise. The track will announce a reopening date as soon as possible.

