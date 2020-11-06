ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Frida Kinhult wins Symetra Tour finale to get LPGA Tour card

The Associated Press

November 6, 2020, 7:38 PM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Frida Kinhult of Sweden won the Symetra Tour Championship on Friday for her first professional victory and spot on the LPGA Tour next season.

Kinhult closed with a 2-under 70 at River Run Country Club for a four-stroke victory. The former Florida State player finished at 10-under 278.

Kinhult earned $26,250 to finish fourth in the race for five LPGA Tour cards. The top five also earned spots in the U.S. Women’s Open next month in Houston.

“It’s so much to take in and almost seems too good to be true,” Kinhult said. “When I made the decision to turn pro last December, I always believed I could get to this point. It may have come even faster than I anticipated.”

Ana Belac of Slovenia topped the money list with $49,081, followed by Fatima Fernandez Cano ($48,069), Kim Kaufman ($44,459), Kinhult ($42,057) and Janie Jackson ($41,723).

Demi Runas was second in the tournament after a 66.

Sierra Brooks was third at 4 under after a 70.

