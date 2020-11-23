THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving dinner for pets? | What to do with leftovers | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Former South Africa defender Ngcongca dies in crash at 33

The Associated Press

November 23, 2020, 6:02 AM

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Anele Ngcongca, a former South Africa defender who played for the host team at the 2010 World Cup, died in a car crash early Monday. He was 33.

The South African government said Ngcongca died in the crash in the Kwazulu-Natal province. South African media reports said he was a passenger in the car and the driver, a woman, was in the hospital in critical condition. She was not identified.

Ngcongca played for South Africa from 2009-16. He made 53 appearances for Bafana Bafana and was a member of the team when South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup.

Ngcongca’s current club, Mamelodi Sundowns, offered condolences to his family and friends. He also played for Belgian club Genk for nearly a decade from 2007-16, winning a league title and the Belgian Cup twice.

Ngcongca was on loan at Kwazulu-Natal-based club AmaZulu at the time of his death.

