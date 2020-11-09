CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outlook for DC area | Symptom checks are missing cases | Latest results across the region
Home » Sports » Flamengo fire coach after…

Flamengo fire coach after 2 heavy losses in Brazil league

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 3:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Flamengo fired coach Domenec Torrent on Monday after the Copa Libertadores and Brazil champion suffered two embarrassing defeats in the last two weeks.

The Rio de Janeiro-based club announced the decision on social media 101 days after it signed the 58-year-old Spaniard.

Torrent was one of Pep Guardiola’s assistants at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City for almost 10 years, and came to Brazil from his first job as a head coach at New York City FC, which he led to the Major League Soccer semifinals last year.

Torrent was contracted to the end of 2021. In 26 matches with Flamengo, he had 15 wins, five draws and six defeats.

Flamengo was yet to name a successor.

The team was third in the Brazilian championship after 20 matches. Two weeks ago, Flamengo lost 4-1 at home to Sao Paulo, and lost 4-0 at Atlético Mineiro on Sunday.

Flamengo will face Argentina’s Racing in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. In September, the team lost 5-0 at Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle in the group stage.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

What Biden can learn from Obama — and Trump — about managing the federal workforce

Meet the agency transition teams for President-Elect Biden

Good public servants come in all political stripes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up