Flamengo fire coach after 2 heavy losses in Brazil league

SAO PAULO (AP) — Flamengo fired coach Domenec Torrent on Monday after the Copa Libertadores and Brazil champion suffered two embarrassing defeats in the last two weeks.

The Rio de Janeiro-based club announced the decision on social media 101 days after it signed the 58-year-old Spaniard.

Torrent was one of Pep Guardiola’s assistants at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City for almost 10 years, and came to Brazil from his first job as a head coach at New York City FC, which he led to the Major League Soccer semifinals last year.

Torrent was contracted to the end of 2021. In 26 matches with Flamengo, he had 15 wins, five draws and six defeats.

Flamengo was yet to name a successor.

The team was third in the Brazilian championship after 20 matches. Two weeks ago, Flamengo lost 4-1 at home to Sao Paulo, and lost 4-0 at Atlético Mineiro on Sunday.

Flamengo will face Argentina’s Racing in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. In September, the team lost 5-0 at Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle in the group stage.

