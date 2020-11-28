FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|6
|0
|248
|90
|8
|0
|327
|120
|Tulsa
|5
|0
|168
|117
|5
|1
|175
|133
|Memphis
|4
|2
|172
|197
|6
|2
|265
|235
|UCF
|5
|3
|350
|262
|6
|3
|399
|283
|Houston
|3
|2
|173
|155
|3
|3
|199
|198
|SMU
|4
|3
|240
|243
|7
|3
|386
|309
|Navy
|3
|3
|150
|174
|3
|5
|160
|269
|East Carolina
|3
|5
|243
|270
|3
|6
|272
|319
|Tulane
|2
|5
|223
|218
|5
|5
|354
|278
|Temple
|1
|6
|139
|260
|1
|6
|139
|260
|South Florida
|0
|7
|181
|301
|1
|8
|208
|359
___
Friday’s Games
UCF 58, South Florida 46
Saturday’s Games
Tulsa at Houston, Postponed
East Carolina 52, SMU 38
Memphis at Tulane, Postponed
Cincinnati at Temple, 4 p.m.
Memphis 10, Navy 7
Friday, Dec. 4
Cincinnati at Tulsa, Postponed
Saturday, Dec. 5
Memphis at Tulane, Noon
Houston at SMU, TBA
Houston at Memphis, Postponed
Tulsa at Navy, TBA
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|8
|0
|280
|150
|9
|0
|332
|150
|Clemson
|7
|1
|366
|173
|8
|1
|415
|173
|Miami
|6
|1
|235
|184
|7
|1
|266
|198
|NC State
|6
|3
|304
|300
|7
|3
|319
|314
|North Carolina
|6
|3
|362
|277
|6
|3
|362
|277
|Boston College
|5
|4
|250
|248
|6
|4
|274
|269
|Wake Forest
|3
|3
|209
|194
|4
|3
|275
|208
|Virginia Tech
|4
|4
|264
|255
|4
|5
|299
|293
|Pittsburgh
|4
|5
|230
|250
|5
|5
|285
|250
|Virginia
|3
|4
|194
|216
|4
|4
|249
|231
|Georgia Tech
|3
|4
|185
|262
|3
|5
|206
|311
|Louisville
|2
|7
|245
|251
|3
|7
|280
|272
|Florida St.
|1
|6
|135
|265
|2
|6
|176
|289
|Duke
|1
|7
|185
|296
|2
|7
|238
|315
|Syracuse
|1
|8
|154
|277
|1
|9
|175
|315
___
Friday’s Games
Notre Dame 31, North Carolina 17
Saturday’s Games
NC State 36, Syracuse 29
Wake Forest at Louisville, Postponed
Miami at Wake Forest, Postponed
Clemson 52, Pittsburgh 17
Boston College 34, Louisville 27
Georgia Tech 56, Duke 33
Virginia at Florida St., Postponed
Saturday, Dec. 5
North Carolina at Miami, Postponed
Clemson at Virginia Tech, TBA
Florida St. at Duke, TBA
Boston College at Virginia, TBA
W. Carolina at North Carolina, TBA
Miami at Wake Forest, Postponed
Wake Forest at Louisville, Postponed
Georgia Tech at NC State, TBA
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|7
|1
|284
|176
|7
|2
|298
|207
|Oklahoma
|5
|2
|316
|184
|6
|2
|364
|184
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|2
|215
|185
|6
|2
|231
|192
|Texas
|4
|3
|244
|228
|5
|3
|303
|231
|West Virginia
|4
|3
|179
|132
|5
|3
|235
|142
|TCU
|4
|4
|227
|210
|4
|4
|227
|210
|Kansas St.
|4
|4
|204
|218
|4
|5
|235
|253
|Baylor
|2
|5
|193
|194
|2
|5
|193
|194
|Texas Tech
|2
|6
|240
|321
|3
|6
|275
|354
|Kansas
|0
|7
|106
|360
|0
|8
|129
|398
___
Friday’s Games
Iowa St. 23, Texas 20
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma St. 50, Texas Tech 44
Baylor 32, Kansas St. 31
Oklahoma at West Virginia, Postponed
TCU 59, Kansas 23
Saturday, Dec. 5
Oklahoma St. at TCU, TBA
Kansas at Texas Tech, TBA
Baylor at Oklahoma, TBA
Texas at Kansas St., TBA
West Virginia at Iowa St., TBA
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|142
___
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|181
|104
|4
|0
|181
|104
|Indiana
|5
|1
|197
|130
|5
|1
|197
|130
|Maryland
|2
|2
|94
|133
|2
|2
|94
|133
|Michigan St.
|2
|3
|90
|155
|2
|3
|90
|155
|Michigan
|2
|4
|170
|207
|2
|4
|170
|207
|Rutgers
|2
|4
|185
|214
|2
|4
|185
|214
|Penn St.
|1
|5
|150
|197
|1
|5
|150
|197
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|5
|1
|149
|92
|5
|1
|149
|92
|Iowa
|4
|2
|191
|100
|4
|2
|191
|100
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|101
|35
|2
|1
|101
|35
|Illinois
|2
|3
|109
|160
|2
|3
|109
|160
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|150
|174
|2
|3
|150
|174
|Purdue
|2
|3
|136
|142
|2
|3
|136
|142
|Nebraska
|1
|4
|103
|163
|1
|4
|103
|163
___
Friday’s Games
Iowa 26, Nebraska 20
Saturday’s Games
Penn St. 27, Michigan 17
Ohio St. at Illinois, Noon
Indiana 27, Maryland 11
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Michigan St. 29, Northwestern 20
Rutgers 37, Purdue 30
Saturday, Dec. 5
Nebraska at Purdue, Noon
Ohio St. at Michigan St., Noon
Northwestern at Minnesota, Noon
Penn St. at Rutgers, Noon
Iowa at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|4
|0
|135
|54
|7
|0
|262
|71
|FAU
|4
|1
|102
|65
|5
|1
|126
|67
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|104
|70
|2
|3
|143
|158
|W. Kentucky
|3
|3
|102
|130
|4
|6
|170
|246
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|172
|213
|3
|6
|206
|319
|FIU
|0
|3
|68
|107
|0
|5
|112
|162
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|5
|2
|204
|164
|7
|4
|315
|277
|UAB
|2
|1
|92
|64
|4
|3
|213
|164
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|2
|132
|143
|4
|3
|212
|226
|North Texas
|2
|3
|148
|191
|3
|4
|240
|287
|Rice
|1
|2
|81
|73
|1
|2
|81
|73
|Southern Miss.
|1
|4
|104
|125
|2
|7
|208
|292
|UTEP
|0
|3
|66
|111
|3
|4
|141
|203
___
Friday’s Games
Southern Miss. at UAB, 12:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana Tech at FIU, Noon
UTEP at Rice, 1 p.m.
UTSA 49, North Texas 17
FAU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Charlotte, Postponed
Tuesday, Dec. 1
W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
Southern Miss. at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Rice at Marshall, Noon
FIU at Charlotte, Noon
FAU at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|203
|98
|4
|0
|203
|98
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|199
|152
|3
|1
|199
|152
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|86
|80
|2
|1
|86
|80
|Ohio
|2
|1
|103
|50
|2
|1
|103
|50
|Akron
|0
|4
|65
|189
|0
|4
|65
|189
|Bowling Green
|0
|4
|54
|194
|0
|4
|54
|194
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|4
|0
|181
|122
|4
|0
|181
|122
|Ball St.
|3
|1
|127
|118
|3
|1
|127
|118
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|1
|145
|112
|3
|1
|145
|112
|Toledo
|2
|2
|145
|99
|2
|2
|145
|99
|E. Michigan
|0
|4
|105
|141
|0
|4
|105
|141
|N. Illinois
|0
|4
|92
|150
|0
|4
|92
|150
___
Friday’s Games
Cent. Michigan 31, E. Michigan 23
Saturday’s Games
Ball St. 27, Toledo 24
W. Michigan 30, N. Illinois 27
Ohio 52, Bowling Green 10
Buffalo 70, Kent St. 41
Miami (Ohio) 38, Akron 7
Saturday, Dec. 5
Toledo at N. Illinois, Noon
Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), Noon
Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, TBA
E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Akron, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|28
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|108
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|4
|0
|117
|61
|4
|0
|117
|61
|Nevada
|5
|1
|182
|127
|5
|1
|182
|127
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|132
|94
|3
|1
|132
|94
|San Diego St.
|3
|2
|144
|77
|3
|3
|154
|97
|Hawaii
|3
|3
|146
|178
|3
|3
|146
|178
|UNLV
|0
|5
|83
|190
|0
|5
|83
|190
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|4
|0
|183
|96
|4
|1
|200
|147
|Wyoming
|2
|2
|134
|92
|2
|2
|134
|92
|Air Force
|1
|2
|64
|66
|2
|2
|104
|73
|Colorado St.
|1
|2
|72
|114
|1
|2
|72
|114
|Utah St.
|1
|4
|86
|176
|1
|4
|86
|176
|New Mexico
|0
|5
|101
|173
|0
|5
|101
|173
___
Thursday’s Games
Colorado St. at Air Force, 2 p.m.
Utah St. 41, New Mexico 27
Friday’s Games
Wyoming 45, UNLV 14
San Diego St. at Fresno St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
Colorado 20, San Diego St. 10
Hawaii 24, Nevada 21
Thursday, Dec. 3
Air Force at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
Boise St. at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Fresno St. at Nevada, TBA
Hawaii at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
Wyoming at New Mexico, 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|101
|96
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|217
|299
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|0
|95
|69
|3
|0
|95
|69
|Oregon
|3
|1
|154
|119
|3
|1
|154
|119
|Oregon St.
|2
|2
|121
|130
|2
|2
|121
|130
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|67
|71
|1
|1
|67
|71
|Stanford
|1
|2
|70
|93
|1
|2
|70
|93
|California
|0
|3
|60
|89
|0
|3
|60
|89
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado
|2
|0
|83
|74
|3
|0
|103
|84
|Southern Cal
|3
|0
|95
|74
|3
|0
|95
|74
|UCLA
|2
|2
|138
|106
|2
|2
|138
|106
|Arizona
|0
|3
|67
|105
|0
|3
|67
|105
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|27
|28
|0
|1
|27
|28
|Utah
|0
|2
|38
|57
|0
|2
|38
|57
___
Friday’s Games
Stanford 24, California 23
Oregon St. 41, Oregon 38
Washington at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado 20, San Diego St. 10
Washington 24, Utah 21
UCLA 27, Arizona 10
Sunday’s Games
Utah at Arizona St., 1 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Stanford at Washington, TBA
Colorado at Arizona, TBA
UCLA at Arizona St., TBA
Oregon St. at Utah, TBA
Oregon at California, TBA
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|7
|1
|347
|207
|7
|1
|347
|207
|Georgia
|6
|2
|250
|165
|6
|2
|250
|165
|Missouri
|4
|3
|171
|175
|4
|3
|171
|175
|Kentucky
|3
|6
|176
|246
|3
|6
|176
|246
|Tennessee
|2
|5
|141
|219
|2
|5
|141
|219
|South Carolina
|2
|7
|217
|319
|2
|7
|217
|319
|Vanderbilt
|0
|8
|116
|294
|0
|8
|116
|294
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|8
|0
|388
|148
|8
|0
|388
|148
|Texas A&M
|6
|1
|220
|157
|6
|1
|220
|157
|Auburn
|5
|3
|213
|196
|5
|3
|213
|196
|Mississippi
|4
|4
|318
|310
|4
|4
|318
|310
|LSU
|3
|4
|213
|212
|3
|4
|213
|212
|Arkansas
|3
|5
|206
|247
|3
|5
|206
|247
|Mississippi St.
|2
|6
|146
|227
|2
|6
|146
|227
___
Saturday’s Games
Arkansas vs. Missouri at Kansas City, M.O., Postponed
Missouri 41, Vanderbilt 0
Florida 34, Kentucky 10
Alabama 42, Auburn 13
Mississippi 31, Mississippi St. 24
Texas A&M 20, LSU 7
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, Postponed
Georgia 45, South Carolina 16
Saturday, Dec. 5
Arkansas at Missouri, Noon
South Carolina at Kentucky, TBA
Florida at Tennessee, TBA
Missouri at Mississippi St., Postponed
Vanderbilt at Georgia, TBA
Texas A&M at Auburn, TBA
Mississippi at LSU, Postponed
Alabama at Arkansas, Postponed
Alabama at LSU, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|13
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|48
|103
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|127
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|107
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|6
|4
|259
|224
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|291
|261
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|1
|5
|124
|213
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|7
|0
|267
|107
|9
|0
|348
|151
|Appalachian St.
|5
|1
|201
|104
|7
|2
|295
|162
|Georgia Southern
|4
|3
|175
|176
|6
|4
|270
|230
|Georgia St.
|4
|4
|245
|267
|5
|4
|294
|296
|Troy
|2
|3
|132
|130
|4
|5
|234
|241
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|1
|260
|163
|8
|1
|315
|197
|South Alabama
|3
|4
|153
|181
|4
|6
|219
|271
|Texas State
|2
|6
|225
|300
|2
|10
|332
|458
|Arkansas St.
|1
|6
|205
|299
|3
|7
|314
|394
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|6
|128
|264
|0
|9
|148
|372
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia St. 30, Georgia Southern 24
South Alabama 38, Arkansas St. 31
Coastal Carolina 49, Texas State 14
Louisiana-Lafayette 70, Louisiana-Monroe 20
Appalachian St. 47, Troy 10
Friday, Dec. 4
Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., TBA
Liberty at Coastal Carolina, TBA
Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, Postponed
Troy at South Alabama, 2 p.m.
FAU at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|428
|125
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1
|383
|192
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2
|275
|147
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|161
___
Friday’s Games
Liberty 45, UMass 0
INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
