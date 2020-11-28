FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0 248 90 8 0 327 120 Tulsa 5 0 168 117 5 1 175 133 Memphis 4 2 172 197 6 2 265 235 UCF 5 3 350 262 6 3 399 283 Houston 3 2 173 155 3 3 199 198 SMU 4 3 240 243 7 3 386 309 Navy 3 3 150 174 3 5 160 269 East Carolina 3 5 243 270 3 6 272 319 Tulane 2 5 223 218 5 5 354 278 Temple 1 6 139 260 1 6 139 260 South Florida 0 7 181 301 1 8 208 359

Friday’s Games

UCF 58, South Florida 46

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at Houston, Postponed

East Carolina 52, SMU 38

Memphis at Tulane, Postponed

Cincinnati at Temple, 4 p.m.

Memphis 10, Navy 7

Friday, Dec. 4

Cincinnati at Tulsa, Postponed

Saturday, Dec. 5

Memphis at Tulane, Noon

Houston at SMU, TBA

Houston at Memphis, Postponed

Tulsa at Navy, TBA

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 8 0 280 150 9 0 332 150 Clemson 7 1 366 173 8 1 415 173 Miami 6 1 235 184 7 1 266 198 NC State 6 3 304 300 7 3 319 314 North Carolina 6 3 362 277 6 3 362 277 Boston College 5 4 250 248 6 4 274 269 Wake Forest 3 3 209 194 4 3 275 208 Virginia Tech 4 4 264 255 4 5 299 293 Pittsburgh 4 5 230 250 5 5 285 250 Virginia 3 4 194 216 4 4 249 231 Georgia Tech 3 4 185 262 3 5 206 311 Louisville 2 7 245 251 3 7 280 272 Florida St. 1 6 135 265 2 6 176 289 Duke 1 7 185 296 2 7 238 315 Syracuse 1 8 154 277 1 9 175 315

Friday’s Games

Notre Dame 31, North Carolina 17

Saturday’s Games

NC State 36, Syracuse 29

Wake Forest at Louisville, Postponed

Miami at Wake Forest, Postponed

Clemson 52, Pittsburgh 17

Boston College 34, Louisville 27

Georgia Tech 56, Duke 33

Virginia at Florida St., Postponed

Saturday, Dec. 5

North Carolina at Miami, Postponed

Clemson at Virginia Tech, TBA

Florida St. at Duke, TBA

Boston College at Virginia, TBA

W. Carolina at North Carolina, TBA

Miami at Wake Forest, Postponed

Wake Forest at Louisville, Postponed

Georgia Tech at NC State, TBA

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa St. 7 1 284 176 7 2 298 207 Oklahoma 5 2 316 184 6 2 364 184 Oklahoma St. 5 2 215 185 6 2 231 192 Texas 4 3 244 228 5 3 303 231 West Virginia 4 3 179 132 5 3 235 142 TCU 4 4 227 210 4 4 227 210 Kansas St. 4 4 204 218 4 5 235 253 Baylor 2 5 193 194 2 5 193 194 Texas Tech 2 6 240 321 3 6 275 354 Kansas 0 7 106 360 0 8 129 398

Friday’s Games

Iowa St. 23, Texas 20

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 50, Texas Tech 44

Baylor 32, Kansas St. 31

Oklahoma at West Virginia, Postponed

TCU 59, Kansas 23

Saturday, Dec. 5

Oklahoma St. at TCU, TBA

Kansas at Texas Tech, TBA

Baylor at Oklahoma, TBA

Texas at Kansas St., TBA

West Virginia at Iowa St., TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 142

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 4 0 181 104 4 0 181 104 Indiana 5 1 197 130 5 1 197 130 Maryland 2 2 94 133 2 2 94 133 Michigan St. 2 3 90 155 2 3 90 155 Michigan 2 4 170 207 2 4 170 207 Rutgers 2 4 185 214 2 4 185 214 Penn St. 1 5 150 197 1 5 150 197

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 5 1 149 92 5 1 149 92 Iowa 4 2 191 100 4 2 191 100 Wisconsin 2 1 101 35 2 1 101 35 Illinois 2 3 109 160 2 3 109 160 Minnesota 2 3 150 174 2 3 150 174 Purdue 2 3 136 142 2 3 136 142 Nebraska 1 4 103 163 1 4 103 163

Friday’s Games

Iowa 26, Nebraska 20

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 27, Michigan 17

Ohio St. at Illinois, Noon

Indiana 27, Maryland 11

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Michigan St. 29, Northwestern 20

Rutgers 37, Purdue 30

Saturday, Dec. 5

Nebraska at Purdue, Noon

Ohio St. at Michigan St., Noon

Northwestern at Minnesota, Noon

Penn St. at Rutgers, Noon

Iowa at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 4 0 135 54 7 0 262 71 FAU 4 1 102 65 5 1 126 67 Charlotte 2 1 104 70 2 3 143 158 W. Kentucky 3 3 102 130 4 6 170 246 Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 3 6 206 319 FIU 0 3 68 107 0 5 112 162 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 5 2 204 164 7 4 315 277 UAB 2 1 92 64 4 3 213 164 Louisiana Tech 3 2 132 143 4 3 212 226 North Texas 2 3 148 191 3 4 240 287 Rice 1 2 81 73 1 2 81 73 Southern Miss. 1 4 104 125 2 7 208 292 UTEP 0 3 66 111 3 4 141 203

Friday’s Games

Southern Miss. at UAB, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at FIU, Noon

UTEP at Rice, 1 p.m.

UTSA 49, North Texas 17

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, Postponed

Tuesday, Dec. 1

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4

Southern Miss. at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Rice at Marshall, Noon

FIU at Charlotte, Noon

FAU at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 4 0 203 98 4 0 203 98 Kent St. 3 1 199 152 3 1 199 152 Miami (Ohio) 2 1 86 80 2 1 86 80 Ohio 2 1 103 50 2 1 103 50 Akron 0 4 65 189 0 4 65 189 Bowling Green 0 4 54 194 0 4 54 194

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 4 0 181 122 4 0 181 122 Ball St. 3 1 127 118 3 1 127 118 Cent. Michigan 3 1 145 112 3 1 145 112 Toledo 2 2 145 99 2 2 145 99 E. Michigan 0 4 105 141 0 4 105 141 N. Illinois 0 4 92 150 0 4 92 150

Friday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 31, E. Michigan 23

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. 27, Toledo 24

W. Michigan 30, N. Illinois 27

Ohio 52, Bowling Green 10

Buffalo 70, Kent St. 41

Miami (Ohio) 38, Akron 7

Saturday, Dec. 5

Toledo at N. Illinois, Noon

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, TBA

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Akron, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Jose St. 4 0 117 61 4 0 117 61 Nevada 5 1 182 127 5 1 182 127 Fresno St. 3 1 132 94 3 1 132 94 San Diego St. 3 2 144 77 3 3 154 97 Hawaii 3 3 146 178 3 3 146 178 UNLV 0 5 83 190 0 5 83 190

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 4 0 183 96 4 1 200 147 Wyoming 2 2 134 92 2 2 134 92 Air Force 1 2 64 66 2 2 104 73 Colorado St. 1 2 72 114 1 2 72 114 Utah St. 1 4 86 176 1 4 86 176 New Mexico 0 5 101 173 0 5 101 173

Thursday’s Games

Colorado St. at Air Force, 2 p.m.

Utah St. 41, New Mexico 27

Friday’s Games

Wyoming 45, UNLV 14

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Colorado 20, San Diego St. 10

Hawaii 24, Nevada 21

Thursday, Dec. 3

Air Force at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4

Boise St. at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Fresno St. at Nevada, TBA

Hawaii at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Wyoming at New Mexico, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 3 6 217 299 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 3 0 95 69 3 0 95 69 Oregon 3 1 154 119 3 1 154 119 Oregon St. 2 2 121 130 2 2 121 130 Washington St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71 Stanford 1 2 70 93 1 2 70 93 California 0 3 60 89 0 3 60 89

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colorado 2 0 83 74 3 0 103 84 Southern Cal 3 0 95 74 3 0 95 74 UCLA 2 2 138 106 2 2 138 106 Arizona 0 3 67 105 0 3 67 105 Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28 Utah 0 2 38 57 0 2 38 57

Friday’s Games

Stanford 24, California 23

Oregon St. 41, Oregon 38

Washington at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado 20, San Diego St. 10

Washington 24, Utah 21

UCLA 27, Arizona 10

Sunday’s Games

Utah at Arizona St., 1 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Stanford at Washington, TBA

Colorado at Arizona, TBA

UCLA at Arizona St., TBA

Oregon St. at Utah, TBA

Oregon at California, TBA

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida 7 1 347 207 7 1 347 207 Georgia 6 2 250 165 6 2 250 165 Missouri 4 3 171 175 4 3 171 175 Kentucky 3 6 176 246 3 6 176 246 Tennessee 2 5 141 219 2 5 141 219 South Carolina 2 7 217 319 2 7 217 319 Vanderbilt 0 8 116 294 0 8 116 294

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 8 0 388 148 8 0 388 148 Texas A&M 6 1 220 157 6 1 220 157 Auburn 5 3 213 196 5 3 213 196 Mississippi 4 4 318 310 4 4 318 310 LSU 3 4 213 212 3 4 213 212 Arkansas 3 5 206 247 3 5 206 247 Mississippi St. 2 6 146 227 2 6 146 227

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas vs. Missouri at Kansas City, M.O., Postponed

Missouri 41, Vanderbilt 0

Florida 34, Kentucky 10

Alabama 42, Auburn 13

Mississippi 31, Mississippi St. 24

Texas A&M 20, LSU 7

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, Postponed

Georgia 45, South Carolina 16

Saturday, Dec. 5

Arkansas at Missouri, Noon

South Carolina at Kentucky, TBA

Florida at Tennessee, TBA

Missouri at Mississippi St., Postponed

Vanderbilt at Georgia, TBA

Texas A&M at Auburn, TBA

Mississippi at LSU, Postponed

Alabama at Arkansas, Postponed

Alabama at LSU, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 103 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 107 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 4 259 224 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188 Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 5 124 213 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 7 0 267 107 9 0 348 151 Appalachian St. 5 1 201 104 7 2 295 162 Georgia Southern 4 3 175 176 6 4 270 230 Georgia St. 4 4 245 267 5 4 294 296 Troy 2 3 132 130 4 5 234 241

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 6 1 260 163 8 1 315 197 South Alabama 3 4 153 181 4 6 219 271 Texas State 2 6 225 300 2 10 332 458 Arkansas St. 1 6 205 299 3 7 314 394 Louisiana-Monroe 0 6 128 264 0 9 148 372

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 30, Georgia Southern 24

South Alabama 38, Arkansas St. 31

Coastal Carolina 49, Texas State 14

Louisiana-Lafayette 70, Louisiana-Monroe 20

Appalachian St. 47, Troy 10

Friday, Dec. 4

Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., TBA

Liberty at Coastal Carolina, TBA

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, Postponed

Troy at South Alabama, 2 p.m.

FAU at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 9 0 428 125 Liberty 0 0 0 0 9 1 383 192 Army 0 0 0 0 7 2 275 147 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 4 12 161

Friday’s Games

Liberty 45, UMass 0

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

