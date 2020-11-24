HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Expansion-club Nashville upsets 2019 runner-up Toronto FC

The Associated Press

November 24, 2020, 9:49 PM

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Daniel Ríos scored in the 108th minute and Nashville beat the defending Eastern Conference champion Toronto FC 1-0 on Tuesday night, becoming the first expansion team to win two MLS Cup playoff games.

Ríos followed Hany Mukhtar’s shot that Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg got a hand on, and tapped it into the back of the net. Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis sealed it with two close-range saves in the 121st minute, earning his MLS-leading 10th shutout of the season.

Nashville, which had three goals called back for being in an offside position, will play on Sunday at Columbus in the semifinals.

Nashville had three good scoring opportunities midway through the second half. Mukhtar sailed an open header from inside the 6-yard box in the 72nd minute, Randall Leal sent a volley over the crossbar in the 75th and Alex Muyl pushed another header wide in the 76th. The Reds were outshot 21-10.

Toronto was the first MLS team to clinch a playoff spot this season, but closed by losing four of its last five games.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

