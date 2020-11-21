European Tour Joberg Open Scores

Saturday At Randpark Golf Club Johannesburg, South Africa Purse: $1.27 million Yardage: 7,506 Par: 72 Third Round Wilco Nienaber, South…

Saturday At Randpark Golf Club Johannesburg, South Africa Purse: $1.27 million Yardage: 7,506 Par: 72 Third Round

Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 63-67-67_197

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 66-68-64_198

Richard Bland, England 67-67-68_202

Jacque Blaauw, South Africa 66-63-73_202

Shaun Norris, South Africa 63-70-69_202

Brandon Stone, South Africa 70-68-64_202

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 64-68-71_203

Zander Lombard, South Africa 69-65-70_204

Steve Surry, England 67-71-66_204

Niklas Lemke, Sweden 68-66-71_205

Julian Suri, United States 66-68-71_205

Darren Fichardt, South Africa 67-69-69-205

Romain Wattel, France 68-68-69-205

Dean Burmester, South Africa 72-68-65_205

Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-70-68_205

Bryce Easton, South Africa 69-69-67_205

Martin Rohwer, South Africa 69-70-66_205

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 65-70-71_206

Neil Schietekat, South Africa 69-67-70_206

Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 70-69-67_206

Hennis Du Plessis, South Africa 71-70-66_207

Rhys Enoch, Wales 65-69-73_207

Oliver Farr, Wales 66-68-73_207

Estiaan Conradie, South Africa 68-68-71_207

Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 67-68-72_207

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 69-67-71_207

Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 69-71-67_207

Chase Hanna, United States 69-68-70_207

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 68-69-70_207

Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 68-72-68_208

Richard McEvoy, England 65-75-68_208

Toby Tree, England 72-68-68_208

Antoine Rozner, France 69-70-69_208

Jake Redman, South Africa 68-73-68_209

Johannes Veerman, United States 64-71-74_209

Matthew Jordan, England 69-68-72_209

Matthew Spacey, South Africa 72-68-69_209

Jbe Kruger, South Africa 68-72-69_209

Peter Karmis, Greece 72-68-69_209

Grant Forrest, Scotland 72-68-69_209

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 69-70-70_209

James Hart Du Preez, South Africa 71-67-71_209

Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 67-70-72_209

Benjamin Poke, Denmark 71-70-69_210

Daniel Greene, South Africa 71-69-70_210

Marcus Armitage, England 69-71-70_210

Hennie Otto, South Africa 69-68-73_206

Marcel Siem, Germany 66-71-73_210

Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 69-70-71_210

Ruan De Smidt, South Africa 69-72-70_211

Justin Walters, South Africa 73-68-70_211

Steven Brown, England 71-66-74_211

Dale Whitnell, England 69-71-71_211

Louis De Jager, South Africa 68-69-74_211

Louis Albertse, South Africa 70-69-72_211

Alvaro Quiros, Spain 70-71-71_212

Ryan Lumsden, Scotland 69-72-71_212

Yikeun Chang, Korea 69-71-72_212

Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 69-69-74_212

Adilson Da Silva, Brazil 65-74-73_212

MJ Viljoen, South Africa 69-72-72_213

Deon Germishuys, South Africa 67-74-72_213

Oliver Wilson, England 73-68-72_213

Heinrich Bruiners, South Africa 70-65-78_213

Kieth Horne, South Africa 71-69-73_213

Ruan Korb, South Africa 70-70-73_213

Gavin Green, Malaysia 66-71-76_213

Daan Huizing, Netherlands 69-70-74_213

Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 71-68-74_213

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 70-71-73_214

Anton Haig, South Africa 69-72-73_214

Pedro Figueriredo, Portugal 72-69-73_214

Andre De Decker, South Africa 70-68-76_214

Richard Joubert, South Africa 73-67-74_214

Garrick Higgo, South Africa 68-71-75_214

Jack Harrison, England 71-70-74_215

Ockie Strydom, South Africa 69-72-74_215

Jack Senior, England 68-73-75_216

Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe 65-72-79_216

