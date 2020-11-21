European Tour Joberg Open Scores

|Saturday
|At Randpark Golf Club
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Purse: $1.27 million
|Yardage: 7,506 Par: 72
|Third Round
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 63-67-67_197
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 66-68-64_198
Richard Bland, England 67-67-68_202
Jacque Blaauw, South Africa 66-63-73_202
Shaun Norris, South Africa 63-70-69_202
Brandon Stone, South Africa 70-68-64_202
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 64-68-71_203
Zander Lombard, South Africa 69-65-70_204
Steve Surry, England 67-71-66_204
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 68-66-71_205
Julian Suri, United States 66-68-71_205
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 67-69-69-205
Romain Wattel, France 68-68-69-205
Dean Burmester, South Africa 72-68-65_205
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-70-68_205
Bryce Easton, South Africa 69-69-67_205
Martin Rohwer, South Africa 69-70-66_205
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 65-70-71_206
Neil Schietekat, South Africa 69-67-70_206
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 70-69-67_206
Hennis Du Plessis, South Africa 71-70-66_207
Rhys Enoch, Wales 65-69-73_207
Oliver Farr, Wales 66-68-73_207
Estiaan Conradie, South Africa 68-68-71_207
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 67-68-72_207
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 69-67-71_207
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 69-71-67_207
Chase Hanna, United States 69-68-70_207
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 68-69-70_207
Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 68-72-68_208
Richard McEvoy, England 65-75-68_208
Toby Tree, England 72-68-68_208
Antoine Rozner, France 69-70-69_208
Jake Redman, South Africa 68-73-68_209
Johannes Veerman, United States 64-71-74_209
Matthew Jordan, England 69-68-72_209
Matthew Spacey, South Africa 72-68-69_209
Jbe Kruger, South Africa 68-72-69_209
Peter Karmis, Greece 72-68-69_209
Grant Forrest, Scotland 72-68-69_209
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 69-70-70_209
James Hart Du Preez, South Africa 71-67-71_209
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 67-70-72_209
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 71-70-69_210
Daniel Greene, South Africa 71-69-70_210
Marcus Armitage, England 69-71-70_210
Hennie Otto, South Africa 69-68-73_206
Marcel Siem, Germany 66-71-73_210
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 69-70-71_210
Ruan De Smidt, South Africa 69-72-70_211
Justin Walters, South Africa 73-68-70_211
Steven Brown, England 71-66-74_211
Dale Whitnell, England 69-71-71_211
Louis De Jager, South Africa 68-69-74_211
Louis Albertse, South Africa 70-69-72_211
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 70-71-71_212
Ryan Lumsden, Scotland 69-72-71_212
Yikeun Chang, Korea 69-71-72_212
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 69-69-74_212
Adilson Da Silva, Brazil 65-74-73_212
MJ Viljoen, South Africa 69-72-72_213
Deon Germishuys, South Africa 67-74-72_213
Oliver Wilson, England 73-68-72_213
Heinrich Bruiners, South Africa 70-65-78_213
Kieth Horne, South Africa 71-69-73_213
Ruan Korb, South Africa 70-70-73_213
Gavin Green, Malaysia 66-71-76_213
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 69-70-74_213
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 71-68-74_213
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 70-71-73_214
Anton Haig, South Africa 69-72-73_214
Pedro Figueriredo, Portugal 72-69-73_214
Andre De Decker, South Africa 70-68-76_214
Richard Joubert, South Africa 73-67-74_214
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 68-71-75_214
Jack Harrison, England 71-70-74_215
Ockie Strydom, South Africa 69-72-74_215
Jack Senior, England 68-73-75_216
Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe 65-72-79_216
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.