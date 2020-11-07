CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest surge
Home » Sports » Espargaro claims pole position…

Espargaro claims pole position at MotoGP’s Europa Grand Prix

The Associated Press

November 7, 2020, 10:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Spanish rider Pol Espargaro won pole position for the Europa Grand Prix on Saturday, while overall points leader Joan Mir managed the fifth-best time.

Espargaro steered his KTM bike to the fastest lap at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, ahead of Alex Rins in second.

This season is one of the most tightly contested in recent memory. With three races left, six riders are separated by 32 points. Each race win is worth 25 points.

Fabio Quartararo, who trails Mir by 14 points, will start Sunday’s race from 11th place.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA touts successful first EHR go-live: 'A lot of things worked'

Special Report: Benefits of Technology Modernization Fund validated

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

Chilbert to be CIO at CFPB, Sritapan moves to DHS cyber shared services office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up