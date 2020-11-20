THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » Sports » Dukurs, Flock win opening…

Dukurs, Flock win opening skeleton World Cup races

The Associated Press

November 20, 2020, 12:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Martins Dukurs of Latvia and Janine Flock of Austria opened the World Cup skeleton schedule with victories on Friday, the first day of the international sliding competition season.

Dukurs, the reigning men’s overall World Cup winner, got the 55th victory of his career. Flock, a past women’s overall World Cup champion, earned her seventh career victory.

Germany had two sliders tie for second in the men’s race, with Felix Kisinger and Alexander Gassner both finishing 0.79 seconds behind Dukurs’ two-run winning time of 1 minute, 40.44 seconds.

Flock won the women’s race in 1:43.85. Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands finished second in the women’s race, the best finish of her World Cup career, though was nearly a full second behind Flock. Endija Terauda of Latvia was third, medaling in her World Cup debut race.

No athletes from the U.S. or Canada are on the World Cup skeleton circuit to begin the season while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions. The earliest any North American sliders are expected to join the World Cup circuit is January.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

FLRA orders VA to reinstate employees impacted by initial accountability act implementation

Biden signals sharp shift from Trump with Cabinet picks

GSA ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

Federal unions look to turn the page on the Trump administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up