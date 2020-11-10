CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US OKs emergency use of antibody drug | DC-area restaurants seek outdoor heaters | Some Prince William Co. students return to school
Dortmund teen Bellingham called up by England for first time

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 6:10 AM

LONDON (AP) — Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been called up to the England squad for the first time.

The 17-year-old Bellingham was promoted on Tuesday from the England Under-21s after Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse withdrew from Gareth Southgate’s group because of injuries.

Bellingham moved to Dortmund from English second-division side Birmingham in the summer transfer window and he has already made six appearances in the Bundesliga.

England hosts Ireland in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Thursday and travels to Belgium for a Nations League game on Sunday. There is uncertainty around the location of a home game on Nov. 18 against Iceland due to coronavirus-related travel issues.

