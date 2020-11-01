ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Home » Sports » Daryl Dike scores again,…

Daryl Dike scores again, Orlando City beats Impact 1-0

The Associated Press

November 1, 2020, 9:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daryl Dike scored for the third consecutive game and Orlando City beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Sunday night at Red Bull Arena.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Dike ran on to a perfectly played through ball from Mauricio Pereyra and rolled in a one-touch shot from the center of the area in the 39th minute. The 20-year-old rookie scored his seventh goal of the season.

Orlando City (10-3-8) has won back-to-back games after a loss to Inter Miami on Oct. 24 that snapped a 12-game unbeaten streak.

Pedro Gallese had five saves, including a diving stop in the 92nd minute, for Orlando City. He has three shutouts this season.

Montreal (7-13-2) has lost three in a row and five of six.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

The newest batch of Presidential Innovation Fellows

House Democrats demand immediate stop to Schedule F executive order

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

Salary Council appointee resigns, calls Schedule F executive order a 'red line'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up