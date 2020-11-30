CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Dan Petrescu out as…

Dan Petrescu out as Cluj coach after 3 league titles

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 9:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania (AP) — Dan Petrescu has left his job as coach of Romanian champion Cluj, the club said Monday.

The former Chelsea defender won the league title with Cluj in each of the past three seasons, split between two spells.

He leaves the club in third place in the league and still in contention in its Europa League group, which is led by Roma. Cluj hosts CSKA Sofia on Thursday.

Petrescu, who has also coached in Russia, Qatar and China, was unable to guide Cluj through Champions League qualifying to reach the group stage.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up