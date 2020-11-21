THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » Sports » Bulgarian tennis player gets…

Bulgarian tennis player gets lifetime ban for match-fixing

The Associated Press

November 21, 2020, 11:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — The Tennis Integrity Unit has banned Bulgarian player Aleksandrina Naydenova for life and fined her $150,000 for match-fixing offenses.

Naydenova “had partaken in match-fixing activity multiple times between 2015 and 2019,” the anti-corruption body said in a statement Friday.

The 28-year-old Naydenova, whose highest WTA singles ranking was 218, had been provisionally suspended Dec. 27 last year prior to a disciplinary hearing.

The TIU said Naydenova committed 13 breaches of the Tennis Anti-corruption Program with 12 of them relating to match-fixing and one relating to “several incidents of non-cooperation” with the investigation.

The sanction means that Naydenova “is permanently prohibited from playing in or attending any tennis event authorized or sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

GSA ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

VA employees owed reinstatement, back pay over accountability act implementation, FLRA agrees

Biden signals sharp shift from Trump with Cabinet picks

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up