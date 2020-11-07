Breeders’ Cup Winners

Juvenile Turf Sprint 2020 — Golden Pal 2019 — Four Wheel Drive 2018 — Bulletin Juvenile Fillies Turf 2020 —…

Juvenile Turf Sprint

2020 — Golden Pal

2019 — Four Wheel Drive

2018 — Bulletin

Juvenile Fillies Turf

2020 — Aunt Pearl

2019 — Sharing

2018 — Newspaperofrecord

2017 — Rushing Fall

2016 — New Money Honey

2015 — Catch a Glimpse

2014 — Lady Eli

2013 — Chriselliam

2012 — Flotilla

2011 — Stephanie’s Kitten

2010 — More Than Real

2009 — Tapitsfly

2008 — Maram

Juvenile Fillies

2020 — Vequist

2019 — British Idiom

2018 — Jaywalk

2017 — Caledonia Road

2016 — Champagne Room

2015 — Songbird

2014 — Take Charge Brandi

2013 — Ria Antonia

2012 — Beholder

2011 — My Miss Aurelia

2010 — Awesome Feather

2009 — She Be Wild

2008 — Stardom Bound

2007 — Indian Blessing

2006 — Dreaming of Anna

2005 — Folklore

2004 — Sweet Catomine

2003 — Halfbridled

2002 — Storm Flag Flying

2001 — Tempera

2000 — Caressing

1999 — Cash Run

1998 — Silverbulletday

1997 — Countess Diana

1996 — Storm Song

1995 — Desert Stormer

1994 — Flanders

1993 — Phone Chatter

1992 — Eliza

1991 — Pleasant Stage

1990 — Meadow Star

1989 — Go for Wand

1988 — Open Mind

1987 — Epitome

1986 — Brave Raj

1985 — Twilight Ridge

1984 — Outstandingly

Juvenile Turf

2020 — Fire At Will

2019 — Structor

2018 — Line of Duty

2017 — Mendelssohn

2016 — Oscar Performance

2015 — Hit It a Bomb

2014 — Hootenanny

2013 — Outstrip

2012 — George Vancouver

2011 — Wrote

2010 — Pluck

2009 — Pounced

2008 — Donativum

2007 — Nownownow

Juvenile

2020 — Essential Quality

2019 — Storm the Court

2018 — Game Winner

2017 — Good Magic

2016 — Classic Empire

2015 — Nyquist

2014 — Texas Red

2013 — New Year’s Day

2012 — Shanghai Bobby

2011 — Hansen

2010 — Uncle Mo

2009 — Vale of York

2008 — Midshipman

2007 — War Pass

2006 — Street Sense

2005 — Stevie Wonderboy

2004 — Wilko

2003 — Action This Day

2002 — Vindication

2001 — Johannesburg

2000 — Macho Uno

1999 — Anees

1998 — Answer Lively

1997 — Favorite Trick

1996 — Boston Harbor

1995 — Unbridled’s Song

1994 — Timber Country

1993 — Brocco

1992 — Gilded Time

1991 — Arazi

1990 — Fly So Free

1989 — Rhythm

1988 — Is It True

1987 — Very Subtle

1986 — Capote

1985 — Tasso

1984 — Chief’s Crown

Filly & Mare Sprint

2020 — Gamine

2019 — Covfefe

2018 — Shamrock Rose

2017 — Bar of Gold

2016 — Finest City

2015 — Wavell Avenue

2014 — Judy the Beauty

2013 — Groupie Doll

2012 — Groupie Doll

2011 — Musical Romance

2010 — Dubai Majesty

2009 — Informed Decision

2008 — Ventura

2007 — Maryfield

Turf Sprint

2020 — Glass Slippers

2019 — Belvoir Bay

2018 — Stormy Liberal

2017 — Stormy Liberal

2016 — Obviously

2015 — Mongolian Saturday

2014 — Bobby’s Kitten

2013 — Mizdirection

2012 — Mizdirection

2011 — Regally Ready

2010 — Chamberlain Bridge

2009 — California Flag

2008 — Desert Code

Dirt Mile

2020 — Knicks Go

2019 — Spun to Run

2018 — City of Light

2017 — Battle of Midway

2016 — Tamarkuz

2015 — Liam’s Map

2014 — Goldencents

2013 — Goldencents

2012 — Tapizar

2011 — Caleb’s Posse

2010 — Dakota Phone

2009 — Furthest Land

2008 — Albertus Maximus

2007 — Corinthian

Filly & Mare Turf

2020 — Audarya

2019 — Iridessa

2018 — Sistercharlie

2017 — Wuheida

2016 — Queen’s Trust

2015 — Stephanie’s Kitten

2014 — Dayatthespa

2013 — Dank

2012 — Zagora

2011 — Perfect Shirl

2010 — Shared Account

2009 — Midday

2008 — Forever Together

2007 — Lahudood

2006 — Ouija Board

2005 — Intercontinental

2004 — Ouija Board

2003 — Islington

2002 — Starine

2001 — Banks Hill

2000 — Perfect Sting

1999 — Soaring Softly

Sprint

2020 — Whitmore

2019 — Mitole

2018 — Roy H

2017 — Roy H

2016 — Drefong

2015 — Runhappy

2014 — Work All Week

2013 — Secret Circle

2012 — Trinniberg

2011 — Amazombie

2010 — Big Drama

2009 — Dancing in Silks

2008 — Midnight Lute

2007 — Midnight Lute

2006 — Thor’s Echo

2005 — Silver Train

2004 — Speightstown

2003 — Cajun Beat

2002 — Orientate

2001 — Squirtle Squirt

2000 — Kona Gold

1999 — Artax

1998 — Reraise

1997 — Elmhurst

1996 — Lit de Justice

1995 — My Flag

1994 — Cherokee Run

1993 — Cardmania

1992 — Thirty Slews

1991 — Sheikh Albadou

1990 — Safely Kept

1989 — Dancing Spree

1988 — Gulch

1987 — Sacahuista

1986 — Smile

1985 — Precisionist

1984 — Eillo

Mile

2020 — Order of Australia

2019 — Uni

2018 — Expert Eve

2017 — World Approval

2016 — Tourist

2015 — Tepin

2014 — Karakontie

2013 — Wise Dan

2012 — Wise Dan

2011 — Court Vision

2010 — Goldikova

2009 — Goldikova

2008 — Goldikova

2007 — Kip Deville

2006 — Miesque’s Approval

2005 — Artie Schiller

2004 — Singletary

2003 — Six Perfections

2002 — Domedriver

2001 — Val Royal

2000 — War Chant

1999 — Silic

1998 — Da Hoss

1997 — Spinning World

1996 — Da Hoss

1995 — Ridgewood Pearl

1994 — Barathea

1993 — Lure

1992 — Lure

1991 — Opening Verse

1990 — Royal Academy

1989 — Steinlen

1988 — Miesque

1987 — Miesque

1986 — Last Tycoon

1985 — Cozzene

1984 — Royal Heroine

Distaff (Lady Classic 2008-12)

2020 — Monomoy Girl

2019 — Blue Prize

2018 — Monomoy Girl

2017 — Forever Unbridled

2016 — Beholder

2015 — Stopchargingmaria

2014 — Untapable

2013 — Beholder

2012 — Royal Delta

2011 — Royal Delta

2010 — Unrivaled Belle

2009 — Life Is Sweet

2008 — Zenyatta

2007 — Ginger Punch

2006 — Round Pond

2005 — Pleasant Home

2004 — Ashado

2003 — Adoration

2002 — Azeri

2001 — Unbridled Elaine

2000 — Spain

1999 — Beautiful Pleasure

1998 — Escena

1997 — Ajina

1996 — Jewel Princess

1995 — Inside Information

1994 — One Dreamer

1993 — Hollywood Wildcat

1992 — Paseana

1991 — Dance Smartly

1990 — Bayakoa

1989 — Bayakoa

1988 — Personal Ensign

1987 — Success Express

1986 — Lady’s Secret

1985 — Life’s Magic

1984 — Princess Rooney

Turf

2020 — Tarnawa

2019 — Bricks and Mortar

2018 — Enable

2017 — Talismanic

2016 — Highland Reel

2015 — Found

2014 — Main Sequence

2013 — Magician

2012 — Little Mike

2011 — St Nicholas Abbey

2010 — Dangerous Midge

2009 — Conduit

2008 — Conduit

2007 — English Channel

2006 — Red Rocks

2005 — Shirocco

2004 — Better Talk Now

2003 — High Chaparral and Johar (DH)

2002 — High Chaparral

2001 — Fantastic Light

2000 — Kalanisi

1999 — Daylami

1998 — Buck’s Boy

1997 — Chief Bearhart

1996 — Pilsudski

1995 — Northern Spur

1994 — Tikkanen

1993 — Kotashaan

1992 — Fraise

1991 — Miss Alleged

1990 — In the Wings

1989 — Prized

1988 — Great Communicator

1987 — Theatrical

1986 — Minaila

1985 — Pebbles

1984 — Lashkari

Classic

2020 — Authentic

2019 — Vino Rosso

2018 — Accelerate

2017 — Gun Runner

2016 — Arrogate

2015 — American Pharoah

2014 — Bayern

2013 — Mucho Macho Man

2012 — Fort Larned

2011 — Drosselmeyer

2010 — Blame

2009 — Zenyatta

2008 — Raven’s Pass

2007 — Curlin

2006 — Invasor

2005 — Saint Liam

2004 — Ghostzapper

2003 — Pleasantly Perfect2002 — Volponi

2001 — Tiznow

2000 — Tiznow

1999 — Cat Thief

1998 — Awesome Again

1997 — Skip Away

1996 — Alphabet Soup

1995 — Cigar

1994 — Concern

1993 — Arcangues

1992 — A.P. Indy

1991 — Black Tie Affair

1990 — Unbridled

1989 — Sunday Silence

1988 — Alysheba

1987 — Ferdinand

1986 — Skywalker

1985 — Proud Truth

1984 — Wild Again

