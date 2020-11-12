CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC restaurant fined for maskless patrons | Va. teacher associations call for virtual-only learning | Latest coronavirus test results
Brazil defender Menino out of WCup qualifiers with COVID-19

The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 5:43 PM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil defender Gabriel Menino tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay, the Brazilian soccer confederation said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Palmeiras player had initially tested negative for the coronavirus on Monday.

Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said at a news conference that Menino is asymptomatic and that all other members of the squad tested negative.

“He is already isolated and will be released from the duties at this moment,” Lasmar said. “All protective measures are being taken. We will make a new series of tests before our trip to Uruguay.”

Brazil won its first two games of the World Cup qualifying campaign. The team will face Venezuela in Sao Paulo on Friday and then play at Uruguay on Tuesday.

Coach Tite has already lost defender Eder Militão to COVID-19 for the two matches.

