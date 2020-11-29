HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Bou scores twice, New England reaches MLS Eastern finals

The Associated Press

November 29, 2020, 7:03 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored his second goal of the game in the 86th minute to help the New England Revolution beat 10-man Orlando City 3-1 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

New England will play the Columbus-Nashville winner next Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup final.

Orlando City had a chance to tie it at 2 in the 74th minute, but Matt Turner stopped Nani on a penalty kick. Twelve minutes later, Bou ran to Carles Gil’s through ball and sent it between goalkeeper Brian Rowe’s legs for a 3-1 lead.

The teams combined for three goals in the opening 33 minutes. Gil opened the scoring in the 17th minute on a penalty kick after Uri Rosell was taken down at the edge of the box. Bou gave New England a 2-0 lead in the 26th off a rebound off the post, and Orlando City scored in the 33rd when Júnior Urso’s capitalized on a loose ball in front of the goal.

Orlando City’s Mauricio Pereyra was sent off in the 60th for a studs-up tackle of Matt Polster.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

