Bodø/Glimt becomes Norwegian champion for the 1st time

The Associated Press

November 23, 2020, 12:46 AM

OSLO (AP) — Bodø/Glimt became Norwegian champion for the first time in the club’s 104-year history, clinching the title with five matches to spare with a 2-1 win at Strømsgodset on Sunday.

It is a remarkable achievement by the unheralded team from Norway’s west coast, which has a status as an “elevator club” — as it’s called in Norway — because of its history of going back and forth between the top two divisions.

The last promotion came as recently as 2017, so this is just its third season back in the top flight.

The most northerly club to be Norwegian champion, Bodø/Glimt has an unassailable 18-point lead from last year’s champion, Molde.

It has lost just one of its 25 games and, on 68 points, needs four more from its remaining five games to set a record points haul in the Eliteserien. On 85 goals so far, the team is only two shy of the record for a single top-flight season in Norway.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

