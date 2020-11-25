HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Boca’s Libertadores game postponed after Maradona’s death

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 2:21 PM

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Copa Libertadores game between Diego Maradona’s former club Boca Juniors and Brazil’s Internacional was postponed Wednesday after the death of the Argentina great.

South America’s governing soccer body CONMEBOL said the decision was made because of Maradona’s “close connection with the Argentine club.”

Maradona played for Boca between 1981-82 and returned in 1995 to see out the last years of his career there.

The first leg of the round-of-16 game in Porto Alegre, in Southern Brazil, will instead be played on Dec. 2.

Maradona’s spokesman, Sebastián Sanchi, said the former World Cup winner died Wednesday of a heart attack, two weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following brain surgery.

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez said on social media that Maradona’s achievements “will live forever in our memory.”

