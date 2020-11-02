BBWAA Finalists, List

ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
The Associated Press

November 2, 2020, 10:17 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Finalists for the 2020 Baseball Writers’ Association of America awards, with date of announcement of winners (announcements during hour following 6 p.m. EST):

Monday, Nov. 9

AL Rookie of the Year: Cristian Javier (Houston), Kyle Lewis (Seattle), Luis Robert (Chicago)

NL Rookie of the Year: Alec Bohm (Philadelphia), Jake Cronenworth (San Diego), Devin Williams (Milwaukee)

Tuesday, Nov. 10

AL Manager of the Year: Kevin Cash (Tampa Bay), Charlie Montoyo (Toronto), Rick Renteria (Chicago)

NL Manager of the Year: Don Mattingly (Miami), David Ross (Chicago), Jayce Tingler (San Diego)

Wednesday, Nov. 11

AL Cy Young Award: Shane Bieber (Cleveland), Kenta Maeda (Minnesota), Hyun Jin Ryu (Toronto)

NL Cy Young Award: Trevor Bauer (Cincinnati), Yu Darvish (Chicago), Jacob deGrom (New York)

Thursday, Nov. 12

AL Most Valuable Player: José Abreu (Chicago), DJ LeMahieu (New York), José Ramírez (Cleveland)

NL Most Valuable Player: Mookie Betts (Los Angeles), Freddie Freeman (Atlanta), Manny Machado (San Diego)

