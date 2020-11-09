CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Home » Sports » Bayern's Kimmich out until…

Bayern’s Kimmich out until January after knee operation

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 5:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich will be out until January after undergoing a knee operation, the club said.

Kimmich damaged the meniscus in his right knee in a challenge on Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland during Bayern’s 3-2 win over its title rival on Saturday. He had to be helped off the field.

Kimmich was operated on successfully Sunday and the club hopes he can return to play in January, the club said late Sunday.

“We’re glad that Joshua will probably be available again in a matter of weeks. We’ll support him in his rehabilitation as best we can,” sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said in a statement.

Kimmich has played 11 games for Bayern this season, scoring three goals and setting up seven more.

The injury rules Kimmich out of Germany’s team for Nations League games against Ukraine at home on Saturday and away to Spain on Nov. 17.

Germany coach Joachim Löw said Monday he was “happy” to hear that the operation was successful.

“We will obviously miss him for the Nations League games against Ukraine and especially in Spain,” Löw said. “However, the most important thing is that he will get the time and peace he needs now in order to recover completely.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Chilbert to be CIO at CFPB, Sritapan moves to DHS cyber shared services office

Focus on military families, defense strategy changes likely coming under Biden administration

Tony Montemarano, top DISA official, retiring after nearly 50 years

Army builds retention prediction model using machine learning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up