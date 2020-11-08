CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Home » Sports » Bayern drawn at Holstein…

Bayern drawn at Holstein Kiel in 2nd round of German Cup

The Associated Press

November 8, 2020, 1:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Defending champion Bayern Munich will play second-division Holstein Kiel in the second round of the German Cup.

Bayern was given an away match in Sunday’s draw, and Borussia Dortmund was drawn at Eintracht Braunschweig, another second-tier team.

Former Germany forward Inka Grings also paired Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt in the draw, and Augsburg faces Leipzig.

The games take place Dec. 22-23.

Sixteen Bundesliga teams remain in the competition after Hertha Berlin and Arminia Bielefeld were knocked out in the first round. There are 11 teams remaining from the second division and two from the third, along with fourth-tier Rot-Weiss Essen, SSV Ulm and SV Elversberg.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Chilbert to be CIO at CFPB, Sritapan moves to DHS cyber shared services office

Focus on military families, defense strategy changes likely coming under Biden administration

Tony Montemarano, top DISA official, retiring after nearly 50 years

Army builds retention prediction model using machine learning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up