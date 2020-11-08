CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Barlow, White score to help Red Bulls beat Toronto 2-1

The Associated Press

November 8, 2020, 6:53 PM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Tom Barlow and Brian White scored about two minutes apart, and the New York Red Bulls beat Toronto FC 2-1 on the final day of the regular season Sunday.

Barlow put away a header from point-blank range to open the scoring in the 24th minute. Florian Valot’s corner kick was deflected by the near post off White to Barlow for the finish at the far post.

Sean Davis lobbed an arcing ball to Kyle Duncan, who played a header across the area to White for a tap-in goal in the 26th.

New York (9-9-5), which has just one loss in its last seven games, will be the Eastern Conference’s No. 5 seed and play the third-seeded Columbus Crew in the conference semifinals.

Toronto’s Tsubasa Endoh scored his first goal of the season in the 50th minute.

Toronto (13-5-5), which had 63.6% possession and outshot the Red Bulls 14-8, has lost three of its last four games. It will be the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

