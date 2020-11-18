CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Barcelona’s Busquets to miss match against Atlético Madrid

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 10:18 AM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sergio Busquets will miss Barcelona’s match against Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league because of a knee injury.

Barcelona said Wednesday that Busquets has a sprained ligament in his left knee, an injury he sustained last weekend playing for Spain in the Nations League.

The Catalan club said the midfielder will not play in this Saturday’s match in Madrid and the “evolution of the injury will condition his availability” for future games.

Busquets has started eight times for Barcelona this season.

Atlético will be without former Barcelona striker Luis Suárez because of a positive coronavirus test while he was with Uruguay’s national team.

